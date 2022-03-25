Oscars 2022: A sneak peek at what the stars will be eating and drinking at the Governors Ball

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Once all the Oscars are handed out at this year's Academy Awards, the focus will quickly shift to food and drinks.Most of the celebrity attendees will be stopping by the Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre, where they'll be surrounded by a bounty of luxury meals.Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is once again manning the kitchen, returning to the Oscar show after the Governors Ball was canceled last year due to the pandemic."We're going to have really a special party," Puck promised. "I think altogether we have 40 different dishes."Puck has been at the helm of the Oscars kitchen for 28 years. This year he and his crew will be serving a spread that stretches from Miyazaki Beef to Maine lobster pot pie to cacio e pepe macaroni.The Academy is also partnering this year with New York-based Ghetto Gastro to add even more diversity to the food offerings. The culinary collective will be adding fried chicken and ancestral roots waffles as well as crab and caviar."At Ghetto Gastro, we have a saying, 'We Only Layer Flavors' (W.O.L.F.) -- so we feel it's only right that we collaborate with the great Wolfgang Puck to create an Oscars Governors Ball unlike any before. Wolf Gang activity," said the group's co-founder Jon Gray.Thirsty attendees at the Governors Ball won't be disappointed. Offered at the bars there will be Fleur de Miraval champagne, produced by a company co-owned by Brad Pitt. The bubbly sells for roughly $400 a bottle.If partygoers are in the mood for wine, their choices come from Oscar-winner Francis Ford Coppola. His winery has custom-made a Chardonnay and a Cabernet specifically for the Governors Ball."You could only have them here, or a few are available at the winery if you want to drink like the stars," said Andrea Card, a winemaker for Francis Ford Coppola Winery.And if mixed drinks are preferred, Don Julio will be offering several drinks featuring its tequila."There's some winners and there's some people that don't win. But there's definitely no losers," said mixologist Andy Seymour as he prepared a Don Julio margarita.