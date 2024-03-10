Oscars 2024: Celebrity red carpet interviews
Sunday, March 10, 2024 8:21PM
George Pennacchio is live on the red carpet as the stars arrive for the 96th Oscars.Kevin O'Connell, nominated for 'Achievement in Sound' for his work on "Oppenheimer," speaks to George Pennacchio on the Oscars red carpet.
LOS ANGELES -- As they arrive for the 96th Oscars, the stars are speaking to entertainment reporter George Pennacchio about Hollywood's biggest night.
It's Oscar Sunday! The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.
The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."
Once all the awards have been handed out, it's time to party! Watch "On the Red Carpet: After the Awards" for a look to get a glimpse into the most star-studded parties of the night.
On Monday, it's America's best after party! "Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars" is live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 9 a.m. ET.
