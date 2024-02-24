Top 10 moments for menswear on recent Oscars red carpets

As we count down to the Oscars red carpet, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams shares her picks for the top 10 best-dressed men at recent Academy Award ceremonies.
10. Ryan Gosling, 2017
Ryan Gosling's boyish charm lit up the carpet in 2017. Nominated that year for this performance in "La La Land," the actor wore an offbeat Gucci tux, ruffle shirt and bowtie.
9. George Clooney, 2012
Although George Clooney is known for his mischievousness and pranks, he delivered distinguished elegance in an Armani tuxedo on 2012's Oscars red carpet.
8. Eddie Redmayne, 2015
Eddie Redmayne won best actor in 2015 for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" -- and he was also a winner on the red carpet. His midnight blue Alexander McQueen suit made us all take notice.
7. Jason Momoa, 2019
Jason Momoa's rugged masculinity graced the 91st Academy Awards carpet in this unorthodox dusty pink, velvet, made-to-measure tuxedo and matching scrunchie.
6. Colman Domingo, 2021
Colman Domingo was a literal bright spot on 2021 Oscars red carpet. The "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" actor wore head-to-toe hot pink Atelier Versace. And those details? They took 150 hours to create.
5. Henry Golding, 2019
Henry Golding may have been a newcomer to the Academy Awards in 2019, but he gave old-school glam with his Ralph Lauren tux, white vest and tie.
4. Timothée Chalamet, 2018
Timothée Chalamet brought a white-hot look to the Oscars red carpet in 2018. His Berluti suit and sleek-black boots gave him a fresh, youthful look.
3. Chadwick Boseman, 2019
Chadwick Boseman played a king in "Black Panther" and looked the part on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. The late actor's Givenchy Haute Couture suit made him look positively regal.
2. Michael B. Jordan, 2014
At the 2014 ceremony, Michael B. Jordan donned gold-plated shoes and Forevermark diamonds with his Gucci tux, sending a message to fashionistas that he's a force to be reckoned with.
1. Brad Pitt, 2012
Radiating leading man panache, Brad Pitt looked dapper with his Tom Ford look at the 84th Academy Awards.
March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.
Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.