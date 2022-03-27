Oscars

Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?

LOS ANGELES, California -- Ever wonder how Oscar voters fill out their ballots? Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon sat down with some of this year's participants to find out how they vote.

It's a question asked often: just who gets to determine the winners of the Academy Awards?

They are members of the Motion Picture Academy, invited to join by their peers and there are fewer than 10,000 Oscar voters.

Some have names you know, but most do not. The actors branch of the academy is the largest, but they are outnumbered by thousands more voters behind the scenes.

Considered as a whole, the membership of the Motion Picture Academy has become more diverse in recent years.

Sandy Kenyon takes viewers on a walk down the Oscars red carpet
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has a behind-the-scenes look at the Oscars red carpet.



"I took the change in membership very seriously and so I want to really look and truly watch and not be in your phone as you're watching these movies but truly focus on some of the films that don't get talked about as much," actor and Oscar voter Gabrielle Union said.

For filmmakers from around the world - so much is at stake!

"It's a privilege in fact, something I grew up watching the Oscars and I consider it an honor today that I get to vote for them," Michael Nathanson said.

Nathanson is a veteran studio chief who has been a voter for 30 years. He's a former Oscar nominee himself, but now he's CEO at IndieWorks: a company that uses new technology to distribute movies more efficiently.

RELATED | 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' prep for 'After Oscars Show' that has become annual tradition
EMBED More News Videos

The "Live" post-Oscars shows has become a tradition, placing Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in the middle of movies nominated for Academy Awards. Sandy Kenyon previews this year's show.



"It's a lifetime commitment I consider and it's a lifetime membership, as long as I remain active I'm a member of the academy," Nathanson said.

We get that members take this seriously, but the stars of "The Batman" admit, favoritism does come into play.

When Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon asked if they ever vote for their friends, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz had this to say:

"Oh yeah definitely! Of course that's what the whole thing is a popularity contest," Pattinson and Kravitz said.

With Kirsten Dunst nominated alongside her real-life partner Jesse Plemons for "The Power of the Dog," there's no question who she's voting for.

"Obviously, I will vote for Jess," she said. "I'll vote for everyone in our movie. For sure, including myself. Anyone who wouldn't - that's weird. So yes, my movie is top priority obviously. I can't believe I'm admitting that, but really wouldn't you vote for yourself?"

RELATED | Oscars producers Shayla Cowan, Will Packer aim for awards show that appeals to all
EMBED More News Videos

The Oscars red carpet is being rolled out for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck just a few weeks after the 2020 Academy Awards. Sandy Kenyon previews this year's event.



Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionvotingactorsandy kenyonotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars predictions: Sandy Kenyon has his picks for top awards
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
Why Oscars red carpet will be most important one in years
Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
TOP STORIES
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
SoCal grocery store workers vote to authorize strike
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
Man involved in Anaheim library, Target store attacks arrested: Police
Taylor Hawkins death: 10 substances found in system, Colombia AG says
Bell Gardens police search for man suspected of raping 14-year-old
Wildfire burning in Riverside County prompts evacuation warning
Show More
Mission Viejo works to require proof of catalytic converter ownership
East Hollywood church puts on fundraiser to help Ukrainian army
Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
Suspect throws catalytic converter parts onto freeway during OC chase
South LA: Man shot in robbery attempt dies after getting hit by car
More TOP STORIES News