The 96th Oscars will air Sunday, March 10, 2024 on ABC.

Oscar nominations 2024: How to watch, which categories will be announced

The Hollywood awards season is here, and On The Red Carpet is talking with the year's biggest stars at film festivals and awards shows leading up to Oscar Sunday.

Will it be another "Barbenheimer" battle? We'll find out on Tuesday, when nominations are announced for the 96th Oscars.

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Oscar nominations be announced?

We'll learn who's nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 p.m. CST.

Check back here to watch live on Tuesday morning.

Who's hosting the announcement?

As revealed on "Good Morning America," actress Zazie Beetz from "Deadpool 2" and actor Jack Quaid from "The Boys" will announce the nominations from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

When is the Oscars ceremony?

You can watch the Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, on Sunday, March 10 on ABC.

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

What are the Oscar categories?

All categories will be announced in two parts on Tuesday.

5:30 a.m. PST

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Score)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:41 a.m. PST

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature Film

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

Check back Tuesday morning to watch the 2024 Oscar nominations live and see a full list of nominees.

Mark your calendar: March 10, 2024 is Oscar Sunday. The 2024 Oscars air live on ABC.

