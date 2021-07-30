Osteria la Buca restaurants to require proof of COVID vaccination from diners

The new policy, prompted by "the increase in COVID cases and the delta variant," will take effect Aug. 2 and will be enforced by a security guard, according to a statement on Osteria la Buca's Instagram page.
Acceptable forms of proof include a vaccine card, a digital version, scan or photo of a vaccine card, according to the social media post.
"Our priority has always been the protection of our staff and guests," the statement said. "We haven't fought this hard, for this long, to let it go awry now."
A security guard will be posted in front of the restaurants to check all guests.
COVID pandemic: OC restaurant gets backlash for requiring proof customers are not vaccinated
"If you are not vaccinated, please do not argue," the statement said. "This policy will not be broken for anyone."
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.
Citing new information about the variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.