On The Red Carpet previews hot movies, shows for July

Summer is here, and On the Red Carpet has the sizzling hot movies and shows that may melt your screens.

We've got a preview of "The Bachelorette" featuring not one but two Bachelorettes looking for love.

Plus, we'll have a look at all your favorite primetime summer game shows including new shows "Generation Gap" and "The Final Straw."

And we talk with the stars of what is sure to be a summer blockbuster "Thor: Love and Thunder." All that and much more as On the Red Carpet previews what's new in July.
