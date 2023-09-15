Michael Jai White stars, directs 'Outlaw Johnny Black,' a throwback to Westerns he watched as a kid

Michael Jai White is adding another directing title to his resume. The longtime actor and action star saddled up to direct, co-write and star in "Outlaw Johnny Black."

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Michael Jai White is adding another directing title to his resume. The longtime actor and action star saddled up to direct, co-write and star in "Outlaw Johnny Black." He got the okay from his union, SAG-AFTRA, to promote the project.

"Outlaw Johnny Black" tells the comedic story of a wanted man who finds himself in a small town posing as a preacher, all the while planning his revenge on the man who killed his father.

"There was a time when I was watching movies as a kid, in the seventies, that you felt uplifted at the end of a movie," said White. "There was always this morality to the movies and to the television shows. And so I just wanted to revisit that type of thing."

The film has edgy, racy and even silly moments, like when our main character fires his gun in one scene. Also in this mix...an evil land baron who wants to see this town destroyed.

"I'm taking a story like that but I'm turning it around and I'm offering a suggestion on how we take the past, you know, ills of the past and move on," said White. "This story is largely about redemption and forgiveness."

With a comedic, western wink. White loves directing and sees it as part of his future. Who knew it was part of his past?

"When I was in third and fourth grade, I was putting on puppet shows for the school that I created myself and the stories, you know? And when I was 10, I used to cut together my own super 8 films," said White. "So, in a way, I'm just going back to where I started."

"Outlaw Johnny Black" is in theatres now.