Over 100 migrants flown to SoCal because Texas facility is 200 percent over capacity

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 migrants detained in Texas were flown to San Diego International Airport Friday because the Rio Grande Valley facility is 200% over capacity.

From the airport, they were driven to the Border Patrol's Brown Field Station for processing and screening.

They can be held there in detention no longer than 20 days.

The migrants from Texas can also be transferred to border stations in Detroit, Buffalo and Miami.

Officials say as of May 10, border agents have apprehended more than 500,000 migrants who have entered the U.S. illegally this year.
