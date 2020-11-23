Society

Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one 'word of the year' for 2020

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has been unable to name its traditional word of the year for 2020, instead, exploring how far and how quickly the language has developed this year.

"It quickly became apparent that 2020 is not a year that could neatly be accommodated in one single 'word of the year,'" the OED said, with the language adapting "rapidly and repeatedly."

The report, titled "Words of an Unprecedented Year," uses an adjective that has itself seen a big spike in use during 2020, CNN reported.

"Though what was genuinely unprecedented this year was the hyper-speed at which the English-speaking world amassed a new collective vocabulary relating to the coronavirus, and how quickly it became, in many instances, a core part of the language," the report reads.

It moves through the year, detailing the most important words in certain months, based on spikes in use, from "bushfire" in January, when Australia suffered its worst fire season on record, to "acquittal" in February, when US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial ended.

RELATED: Oxford dictionaries change 'sexist' and outdated definitions of the word 'woman'

From March onward, terms related to the coronavirus pandemic start to dominate, including "Covid-19," a completely new word, first recorded on February 11; "lockdown," "social distancing" and "reopening."

In June, the use of the phrase "Black Lives Matter" exploded, followed by "cancel culture" and "BIPOC," an abbreviation of "Black, indigenous and other people of color."

"Mail-in" and "Belarusian" were both flagged as words of the month for August, referring to mail-in voting for the US election and the controversial reelection of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, respectively.

"Moonshot," the name the UK government gave to its mass coronavirus testing program, appears in September, while "net-zero" and "superspreader" are highlighted in October.

Net-zero refers to Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge that the country will be carbon neutral by 2060, and superspreader, a word that dates to the 1970s, according to the OED, saw a spike in use after a cluster of Covid-19 cases at the White House.

The OED named "climate emergency" as word of the year in 2019, and "toxic" in 2018.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydictionaryu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID surge
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
Man charged with assault after exhaling on women
Federal agency allows formal Biden transition to begin
Man leaves $3K tip for beer as restaurant closes
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
Show More
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Snoop Dogg joins Rams, Chargers to help families in Inglewood
Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury: Source
Chart-topping R&B singer moved off ventilator amid COVID-19 fight
More TOP STORIES News