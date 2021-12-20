spark of love

Hundreds of farmworker families in Oxnard receive toys, food at Spark of Love event

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of farmworker families in Oxnard received toys over the weekend, thanks to the Spark of Love Toy Drive.

The families also received food at the Sunday drive-thru distribution event, which was made possible because of Food Share Ventura County, the Ventura County Fire Department and ABC7.

Close to 900 families were able to receive food and more than 2,000 kids got toys to enjoy this holiday season.

Also over the weekend, car lovers got the chance to donate to the Spark of Love as well.

Milestar Tires, State of Speed L.A. and Gasratz Customs put on an event Sunday morning. It featured more than 150 classic and custom cars along with some giveaways.

Those involved said it's all about the children in need.

"We've been doing this for the third year together, but we've always been going to the Spark of Love campaign," said Rob Pia with State of Speed L.A.

"Yeah it's always cool to see a community come together for the kids," said Mark Mathieu with Gasratz Customs.

State of Speed L.A. holds similar car events every month.

To donate to Spark of Love go to:
https://www.abc7.com/sparkoflove

