Man in car tried to lure boy, 11, into sex act for money in Oxnard, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
Deputies looking for man who tried to lure boy into sex act in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help finding a man they say tried to lure a boy into a sex act on his way home from school in Oxnard.

The 11-year-old boy was walking home from Rio Plaza Elementary School on the afternoon of Nov. 3 when a man stopped his car nearby. He then offered money in exchange for a sex act, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The boy declined and walked away. The suspect was last seen driving northbound on Cortez Street.

The boy went home and told his mother and she notified law enforcement.

More information and a sketch of the suspect can be found here.

Law enforcement has increased patrols in the area. The Sheriff's Office reminds parents to warn their children about "stranger danger" and suggests children walk to school accompanied by another person.

