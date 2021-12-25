Man wounded in shooting outside Target store in Oxnard after possible road-rage incident, police say

Oxnard police said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot just before 3 p.m. in the parking structure near the Target store at the Collection at RiverPark shopping center.
Preliminary information indicates the two parties were in their vehicles and a confrontation occurred prior to the shooting, police said.
Police are now searching for the suspects: two men who left in a black two-door Dodge vehicle.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Police cordoned off the crime scene in the parking lot, and an investigation is underway.
Note: The video in the media player above is from the 11 a.m. edition of Eyewitness News, Dec. 24, 2021.