Native tribes call for famed mountain lion P-22 to be buried with ceremony near Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The final resting place of famed mountain lion P-22 appears to be causing some concerns.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County currently is in possession of the big cat's remains. However, the local Native American community is calling for P-22 to be buried near Griffith Park with a ceremony that honors his spirit.

The museum says its decision regarding next steps will be made together with local tribes.

Last week, P-22 was euthanized after he had been captured for a health assessment.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the mountain lion had several severe injuries and chronic health problems.Wildlife experts said the mountain lion was severely underweight and may have recently been struck by a vehicle.