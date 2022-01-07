Pets & Animals

Mountain lion believed to be P-22 spotted in backyard near Griffith Park

By ABC7.com staff
Mountain lion spotted in Los Angeles backyard

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of LA's most famous and elusive celebrities made an appearance recently in a backyard near Griffith Park.

A homeowner took video of a mountain lion believed to be P-22, one of the most celebrated big cats to roam the city.


The video shows the adult mountain lion climbing over a fence in a backyard and staring intently into the undergrowth - possibly stalking prey? The footage was shot earlier this week at a home near the park.

P-22, now almost 13 years old, was born in the western Santa Monica Mountains but apparently crossed two major freeways years ago and now roams Griffith Park and Los Feliz.

RELATED: Mountain lion P-22 possibly spotted roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood

Residents say mountain lion P-22 was recently spotted roaming their Hollywood Hills neighborhood.



