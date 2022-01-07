Mountain lion believed to be P-22 spotted in backyard near Griffith Park

A homeowner took video of a mountain lion believed to be P-22, one of the most celebrated big cats to roam the city.
The video shows the adult mountain lion climbing over a fence in a backyard and staring intently into the undergrowth - possibly stalking prey? The footage was shot earlier this week at a home near the park.
P-22, now almost 13 years old, was born in the western Santa Monica Mountains but apparently crossed two major freeways years ago and now roams Griffith Park and Los Feliz.
