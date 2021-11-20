Pets & Animals

Mountain lion P-22 possibly spotted roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Hollywood Hills is home to many celebrities, including Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, P-22. The elusive cat was possibly spotted in the neighborhood recently.

There have been at least two possible sightings in the last two weeks.

Home surveillance video taken this week showed the big cat roaming just outside a home.

And last week, a neighbor said P-22 was also spotted on home surveillance video near the intersection of La Sombra and La Suvida drives.

The big cat became a household name while doing as Southern Californians do when they get sick of the Westside - he moved.

The mountain lion moved from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park about a decade ago and crossed over freeways to get there.

