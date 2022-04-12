Pacific Airshow returning to Huntington Beach

The aerial event will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, and this year's show will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
The appearance by the Thunderbirds, the flying aerobatic team which travels the world performing, commemorates the Air Force's 75th anniversary. The Canadian Snowbirds meanwhile will bring their "aerial ballet-style" of graceful maneuvers to Huntington Beach.
Guests at the show can also count on watching more world-class aviation performances, exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and more.
The high-flying spectacle will also be held at the same time Huntington Beach hosts the Afterburner Music Festival on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Aviation fans can enjoy stunning aerobatics in the day and live music at night on the sands of one of Southern California's most famous beaches.
"Pacific Airshow, and now combined with Afterburner Music Festival, has become the cornerstone events of the fall season in Southern California," said Kevin Elliott, director of Pacific Airshow and Afterburner Music Festival. "Whether you are mesmerized by the aircraft, captivated by the boats on the water or listening to great music, Pacific Airshow and Afterburner Music Festival have something for everyone."
For more information, visit www.pacificairshow.com.