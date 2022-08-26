Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach to feature Red Bull flying champ Matt Hall

Matt Hall, a former Australian air force pilot-turned-champion-stunt-racer, will be one of the featured flyers at next month's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach is just a month away. One of the high-flying stars of the show will be Matt Hall, a champion in the Red Bull air race who specializes in acrobatic high-speed maneuvers.

Hall is a former pilot with the Australian air force who left the military to become a full-time racing pilot. He also spent three years with the U.S. Air Force as part of an exchange program and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Hall will be flying a highly maneuverable plane designed to fly up to 250 mph and one that could potentially exert up to 14G of force on the pilot. The plane will weave through a series of pylons at fast speeds as part of the demonstration.

"Whenever you're doing an airshow there's always a hint of nerves," Hall told Eyewitness News. "You want to make sure you're doing a great performance. And you want to make sure you have everything set in place correctly."

"You want to be part of the great emotions as people are going home that day and saying, 'Wow that's the best airshow I've ever been to!' To say I'm excited is an understatement."

The Pacific Airshow runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 on Huntington Beach. Parts of the event will be streamed live on Hulu.