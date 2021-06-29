Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach after pandemic cancellation

Community & Events

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- After a year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pacific Airshow is returning to Huntington Beach in October.

Tickets are on sale now and organizers say they are packing two years of excitement into one show.

The Great Pacific airshow continues in Huntington Beach, with maneuvers from the U.K.'s Red Arrows, the Snowbirds from Canada and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.



Among the key attractions: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return to debut their new F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft with a new routine.

Some 3 million visitors from around the world are expected to descend on Huntington Beach for the three-day airshow.

"It feels really good to return to some sense of normalcy," said Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr. "It's so nice to get to see one another and celebrate together."

