Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach after pandemic cancellation

Tickets are on sale now and organizers say they are packing two years of excitement into one show.
Among the key attractions: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return to debut their new F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft with a new routine.
Some 3 million visitors from around the world are expected to descend on Huntington Beach for the three-day airshow.
"It feels really good to return to some sense of normalcy," said Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr. "It's so nice to get to see one another and celebrate together."