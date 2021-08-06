Sammy Hagar set to headline night 1 of Pacific Airshow's Afterburner Music Festival

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif -- Thrill-seekers unite! On Oct. 1 and 2, Huntington Beach's first concert on the beach in over a decade will take place.
The new Afterburner Music Festival will feature performances by Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Sam Hung, X Ambassadors and more.
"Every time I see these planes going upside down on top of another one -- to watch them do that is incredible," Sammy Hagar told On the Red Carpet.
As the official after-party of the Pacific Airshow, the festival ties together the very best of the daytime mind-bending aviation feats with an evening celebration of live music.
"Having an opening act like the Blue Angels and an air show - that is a complete adrenaline rush," Hagar added.
Hagar and his band, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, will headline the first night of Afterburner Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 1, with country artist Sam Hunt headlining the show on Saturday, Oct. 2, with an accompanying performance by X Ambassadors.
The festival venue will be located north of Beach Boulevard at Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach. Fans and ticketholders can expect an epic setlist with back-to-back hits - everything from Montrose to Van Halen.
Spanning over three days, the Pacific Airshow features the best in military and civilian flight demonstrations from teams all over the world, including past performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Royal Air Force Red Arrows and Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
Tickets go on sale on Friday and can be purchased online at afterburnermusicfestival.com or through the Pacific Airshow mobile app.
