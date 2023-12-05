Malibu traffic project aims to address deadly traffic conditions on PCH

Since 2010, at least 58 people have been killed in crashes along the stretch of Pacific Coast Highway that runs through Malibu.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Change is coming to a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that is becoming as well known for its deadly crashes as its scenic beauty.

It's the spot where most recently four Pepperdine sorority sisters were killed by a car while standing along the side of the road.

But there have been many more deaths. A "ghost tire" memorial along the roadway near Webb Way honors 58 people who have been killed on the road since 2010. The problem is substantial enough that it even inspired a documentary titled "21 miles in Malibu."

Locals have long complained about dangerous conditions along the road.

A new traffic-signal synchronization project now underway aims to address some of those concerns.

"The goal of the project is to synchronize all of the traffic signals between John Tyler Drive - that's just about Malibu Canyon and Topanga Canyon to the east," said Matt Meyer, a spokesman for the city of Malibu. "These are the most congested, difficult parts of PCH that really need better traffic-flow management."

Synchronizing the signals along PCH will help to reduce congestion but also cut down on traffic speeds to improve safety on PCH, he said.

It should take about a year to complete.

UPS driver Gabriel Garcia, who makes deliveries in the area on a regular basis says any safety measures are welcome.

"I see them speeding every day on PCH," Garcia said. "It's out of control. It definitely has to stop."