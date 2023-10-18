Four people were struck and killed after an out-of-control driver crashed into several parked cars in Malibu, authorities say.

Driver arrested after 4 women struck and killed in multicar crash on PCH in Malibu, authorities say

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The four women who were fatally struck by a car while standing along the side of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu may have been students at Pepperdine University, school officials say.

According to an update posted on the school's website, university officials say they have "reason to believe" the victims were Seaver College students.

"The University is in contact with authorities and will assist with the notifications of family members when we have confirmation," read the update. "Thereafter, we will provide additional information to the Pepperdine community. In this time of immeasurable grief and unimaginable heartache, we stand together as a community and turn to our faith and each other for comfort in the midst of despair."

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21500 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

A male driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed twice into parked cars, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. When the driver hit the second set of parked vehicles, he fatally struck the four females who were standing on the side of the road, authorities said.

Two other victims were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

The male driver was initially detained. A sobriety test was administered, and authorities said Tuesday night that drugs and alcohol did not seem to be a factor.

On Wednesday morning, a sheriff's spokesperson said the driver was arrested. The suspect was not publicly identified, nor were the possible charges against him announced.

At least four vehicles were believed to be involved in the collisions.

Bodies were visible at the scene, along with severely damaged vehicles. The Los Angeles County Fire Department on told Eyewitness News that speed was likely a factor in the crash.

"As soon as it happened I knew exactly what it was -- car accident. It's happened here a lot," Malibu resident Barron Miller told reporters at the scene.

Authorities are investigating whether two drivers may have been street racing at the time of the collision. Residents in the area say it has become a growing problem along that stretch of PCH.

"Since COVID there has been an increase of incredible racing up and down this highway, all night long," Joan Zoloth of Malibu said.

"People in the community have complained and are really concerned," Zoloth added. "And then you have something like this."

Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions between Las Flores Canyon Road and Carbon Canyon Road. The highway remained closed Wednesday morning, with no estimate of when lanes would be reopened.

"This one's tough. There's just a lot of carnage, just metal carnage," L.A. County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh said. "Anytime you come and there's four bodies that didn't survive, that's a tough one to watch."