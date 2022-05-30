Man dies while hiking at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies while hiking at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man died Sunday while hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road at 11:39 a.m. in response to a hiker rescue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two rescuers were lowered to a location at the park and determined that the man was dead at the scene. He was estimated to be approximately 35 years old.

His cause of death was not immediately available. The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office will investigate the death.



Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacific palisadeslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmenthikinglos angeleslos angeles city fire departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer dies after 'catastrophic spinal injury' during training
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Fugitive suspect in Sacramento mass shooting found in Las Vegas
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested for DUI in CA
Eyewitness Newsmakers talks LA Pride, LGBTQ challenges
Show More
Up once again: Average price of gas in LA County now $6.15 a gallon
Pres. Biden, first lady visit TX to honor victims of school shooting
Solar panels coming to its California IKEA stores
5 dead after boats collided head-on Memorial Day weekend
Project Homekey in El Monte surprises resident with full makeover
More TOP STORIES News