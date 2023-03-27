Mudslide hits Pacific Palisades home; family, neighbor displaced

A 20,000-square-foot piece of hillside slid into a Pacific Palisades house Sunday night, displacing the family who lives there and a neighbor from the home above.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 20,000-square-foot piece of hillside slid into a Pacific Palisades house Sunday night, displacing the family who lives there and a neighbor from the home above.

The slide was reported at 7:50 p.m. at 949 N. Las Lomas Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

The event was described as a "slough off,'' which involves the uppermost layers of soil, Prange said.

A family of four adults and four children went to stay with loved ones. An elderly man living above the family was evacuated as well.

"One elderly male evacuated from the home above the impacted hillside was evacuated as a precaution,'' Prange said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

"Firefighters secured all utilities, requested Department of Building and Safety respond to assess the integrity of the structure and are denying entry to the area for public safety,'' Prange said. "A grading inspector and geologist were set to respond Monday to assess the situation in daylight."

