Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed after being struck by three drivers who didn't stop

LAPD released surveillance video of the moment a pedestrian was struck by three drivers who didn't stop.

LAPD released surveillance video of the moment a pedestrian was struck by three drivers who didn't stop.

LAPD released surveillance video of the moment a pedestrian was struck by three drivers who didn't stop.

LAPD released surveillance video of the moment a pedestrian was struck by three drivers who didn't stop.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed in Pacoima last week when he was struck by three drivers who didn't stop to help, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released surveillance video of the crashes as they continue to search for the drivers.

The victim, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was crossing mid-block on San Fernando Road south of Montague Street at about 11:45 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a light-colored pickup truck that was going northbound in southbound lanes, according to the LAPD.

The pedestrian fell to the ground in northbound lanes and was hit by a second vehicle as he tried to get up, police said. That vehicle was described as a light-colored full-size SUV.

The impact sent the pedestrian into southbound lanes where he was run over by a third vehicle described as a dark-colored mid-size SUV that was headed southbound on San Fernando Road.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

There is a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification of those responsible.

City News Service contributed to this report.