2 puppies rescued after chase of suspected drunk driver ends in fiery crash in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities made an unexpected rescue after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Pacoima overnight.

Officers started chasing a suspected drunk driver at Van Nuys Boulevard and Woodman Avenue in Arleta around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed through a railroad crossing gate and into a barbershop near Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue. The car caught fire and spread to an unoccupied building.

First responders pulled a man and woman from the car. They were hurt but are expected to be OK.

The passenger told officers there were two puppies inside the car. Only one was found initially. The second puppy was found alive, covered in water and soap, after the car fire was put out.

Both of the animals were taken to Animal Control. It appeared that they were not hurt.

"Fortunately the puppies are pretty resilient," said an officer holding one of the puppies at the scene.