PaleyFest adds to lineup of selections for annual television festival

HOLLYWOOD -- PaleyFest's pop culture-packed lineup is heading to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood April 2nd-10th. Fans get to see behind-the-scenes conversations with some of their favorite shows' leading stars and creators.It will be a "full circle" moment for the cast members of "Black-ish" as they wind up their final season. They'll be returning for another round of fun at PaleyFest. The show premiered at a Paley event... and was featured again in 2016."Now to welcome them back in their final season when they are still at the top of their game is a beautiful thing for us and the fans are gonna love it as well," said PaleyFest producer Rene Reyes.Among the other series stepping into the Paley spotlight at the Dolby Theater: "Cobra Kai," "This is Us," the "NCIS" franchise, "Emily in Paris" and "Better Call Saul."And for each night of the festival... expect the unexpected."It is different every night," said Reyes. "We might surprise you with an unaired episode, behind the scenes footage, bloopers; expect anything at PaleyFest!"The root of what has made PaleyFest so special over its 39 years is the connection it brings between fans and the people who make television. And after our long separation from one another due to the pandemic, it will be a welcoming event!"I'm looking forward to being in a room full of TV fans," said Reyes. "We haven't had a chance to do this in person in three years and in April we're gonna do it in a big way. Just to be together and laugh again is pretty special."Paley Members and Citi card members can access advance and discounted tickets now. The general public can access tickets on Friday, January 21 at 7:00 am PT. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org.