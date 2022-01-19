television

PaleyFest adds to lineup of selections for annual television festival

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Black-ish', 'This is Us', 'Riverdale' join PaleyFest 2022

HOLLYWOOD -- PaleyFest's pop culture-packed lineup is heading to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood April 2nd-10th. Fans get to see behind-the-scenes conversations with some of their favorite shows' leading stars and creators.

It will be a "full circle" moment for the cast members of "Black-ish" as they wind up their final season. They'll be returning for another round of fun at PaleyFest. The show premiered at a Paley event... and was featured again in 2016.

"Now to welcome them back in their final season when they are still at the top of their game is a beautiful thing for us and the fans are gonna love it as well," said PaleyFest producer Rene Reyes.

Among the other series stepping into the Paley spotlight at the Dolby Theater: "Cobra Kai," "This is Us," the "NCIS" franchise, "Emily in Paris" and "Better Call Saul."

And for each night of the festival... expect the unexpected.

"It is different every night," said Reyes. "We might surprise you with an unaired episode, behind the scenes footage, bloopers; expect anything at PaleyFest!"

The root of what has made PaleyFest so special over its 39 years is the connection it brings between fans and the people who make television. And after our long separation from one another due to the pandemic, it will be a welcoming event!

"I'm looking forward to being in a room full of TV fans," said Reyes. "We haven't had a chance to do this in person in three years and in April we're gonna do it in a big way. Just to be together and laugh again is pretty special."

Paley Members and Citi card members can access advance and discounted tickets now. The general public can access tickets on Friday, January 21 at 7:00 am PT. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodtelevisionblack'ishpaley center for media
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
New date, venue announced for Grammy Awards
Corbin Bleu joins 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
'How I Met Your Father' is out now: What to know and how to stream
Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Moon Knight'
TOP STORIES
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Child in critical condition after being shot in Pasadena, police say
Woman fatally shot in her car in Gardena
New date, venue announced for Grammy Awards
Applications open for affordable housing in Santa Monica
Los Angeles nominates 1st female LAFD chief
$250K reward offered in fatal stabbing of furniture store worker
Show More
Man charged with murder in attack on nurse at DTLA bus stop
Robberies at several LA County convenience stores spark investigation
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
COVID cases in LA County have increased nearly 10 times in 1 month
Nurse in deadly downtown LA attack remembered by friends, neighbors
More TOP STORIES News