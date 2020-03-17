Coronavirus

Palm Springs issues shelter-in-place order for all residents, closes non-essential businesses

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The City of Palm Springs on Tuesday issued a shelter-in-place order, advising all residents to limit their activities to only those essential to their daily lives as efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus are intensified across the region.

City officials are also closing to the public all non-essential businesses in the area, with the exception of 21 essential businesses such as grocery stores, health services, pharmacies, banks and gas stations, according to a press release.

The emergency order goes into effect Wednesday, March 18 and will remain in place until April 2, at which time city officials will determine whether to extend the emergency order.

"Given the rapid spread of COVID-19, and the long incubation period, the action of the City Council closing all non-essential businesses and having people stay in place will help prevent more infections, illnesses and deaths," Mayor Geoff Kors said in a press release. "The faster we all take proactive measures the faster we will get through this, saving lives and helping residents, workers and businesses get through this with the least amount of harm."

Coronavirus: ER doctor offers tips on self-isolation at home during COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

For many, the first full day of isolating at home feels surreal. A local emergency room physician shows us what hunkering down is supposed to look like.



Riverside County has reported 16 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, and three deaths as a result of the virus in Coachella Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspalm springsriverside countycoronavirusshelter in placevirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News