Palmdale boy's reported drowning death under investigation

By and ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calf. (KABC) -- The reported drowning of a young boy in Palmdale is under investigation after detectives found trauma to the child's body.

The death of 4-year-old Noah has been deemed suspicious, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced at a press conference Tuesday.

Officials said the child's parents reported that Noah drowned in a community pool in the 1200 block of Avenue S on July 5. The child was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Officials said they discovered there was trauma to Noah's body that was inconsistent with drowning.

The child's parents were interviewed and have not been arrested. Meantime, three other minors from the family home are under protective custody.

Authorities are now looking for any witnesses or video in connection to the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palmdalelos angeles countydrowningchild deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Replica handgun found at scene of fatal 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
CA OKs health benefits to immigrants who are in country illegally
15-year-old suspect arrested in Fontana double stabbing
12th measles case reported in L.A. County
Glendale man sentenced in theft of Marilyn Monroe statue
Standoff ends after chase suspect crashes into Woodland Hills bank
Woman fired gun after calling DMV wait 'ridiculous'
Show More
Curious bear gets brief taste for Brazilian barbecue
1 wounded in officer-involved shooting at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
California Senate approves clean drinking water fund
UCLA pays more than $3.5M over ex-gynecologist sex abuse accusations
More TOP STORIES News