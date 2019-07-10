Palmdale boy's reported drowning death under investigation

PALMDALE, Calf. (KABC) -- The reported drowning of a young boy in Palmdale is under investigation after detectives found trauma to the child's body.The death of 4-year-old Noah has been deemed suspicious, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced at a press conference Tuesday.Officials said the child's parents reported that Noah drowned in a community pool in the 1200 block of Avenue S on July 5. The child was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.Officials said they discovered there was trauma to Noah's body that was inconsistent with drowning.The child's parents were interviewed and have not been arrested. Meantime, three other minors from the family home are under protective custody.Authorities are now looking for any witnesses or video in connection to the incident.