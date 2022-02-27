Crews battling brush fire burning near Air Force manufacturing plant in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are battling an out-of-control brush fire in Palmdale Saturday afternoon.

The fire has already scorched 60 acres, and it's zero percent contained, officials said.

No structures are threatened currently, but the fire is burning near air force property, including Plant 42, which is an air force plane manufacturing plant.

The fire broke out in the area of 50th Street and East Avenue M at about 2:30 p.m, and it's burning in gusty wind conditions along mostly dry grass.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Updated information will be posted once it becomes available.

