Pedestrian killed, at least 5 injured after Palmdale chase ends in crash, authorities say

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed and at least five others were injured after a chase ended in a crash in Palmdale Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The crash occurred near the 1200 block of East Avenue S shortly before 8 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which struck a female pedestrian.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Five juveniles were detained.
It was not immediately clear if the crash involved more vehicles or a group of pedestrians.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
