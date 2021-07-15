Assault suspect leads authorities on chase through 4 counties before being apprehended in Palmdale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10829651" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A driver was taken into custody after smashing through a fence at Los Angeles International Airport and leading police on a brief chase along a taxiway, authorities said.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon led authorities on a chase through four counties on Thursday afternoon before being apprehended on the side of a road in Palmdale.The prolonged pursuit originated in Santa Ana and made its way from Orange County through Riverside and San Bernardino counties before the driver headed westbound into Los Angeles County.The man behind the wheel of the white sedan was wanted for allegedly using his vehicle as a weapon.Video from AIR7 HD showed the car's bumper hanging off as California Highway Patrol vehicles chased the driver on a two-lane road in the Palmdale area.The suspect's vehicle spun out and ended up stuck on the side of the road after an officer performed a PIT maneuver.The driver revved the engine, but the car's wheels only spun in place, kicking up a large cloud of dirt.As officers pointed their guns at the suspect, he eventually exited the vehicle, put his hands on his head and was taken into custody without incident.