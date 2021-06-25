LAX: Driver in custody after smashing through fence, leading airport police on chase along taxiway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10817750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Monday broke ground on a long-awaited project that will eventually mobilize travelers to and from LAX with much more ease.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after smashing a car through a fence at Los Angeles International Airport and leading police on a brief chase along a taxiway, authorities said.The incident began about 6 p.m. when the driver "broke through a fence at the FedEx cargo facility and drove westbound on the surface road and airfield," according to an LAX statement.Airport police then cornered the vehicle near the Atlantic FBO, a private terminal at the facility, and detained the suspect. He was not immediately identified.News video from AIR7 HD showed the letters "SOS" spelled out on the hood of the suspect's car, apparently written with black electrical tape."Airport police and operations have inspected the south airfield following police activity that briefly closed the south runways," LAX said on Twitter shortly before 7 p.m. "One south runway has reopened and the other will open shortly. The north runways continued operating normally."No injuries were reported."We have responded with our partners and the situation is being collectively assessed," an FBI spokesperson told ABC7.Authorities later said that no federal charges were expected, adding that local police were leading the investigation.