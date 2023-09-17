Investigation underway after Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy injured in Palmdale

Details are limited, but sources told Eyewitness News the deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Palmdale after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was injured Saturday evening.

Details are limited, but according to authorities, the deputy suffered what was described as "a medical emergency" around 6 p.m.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

Video obtained by ABC7 shows deputies putting up crime scene tape near the Palmdale Sheriff's Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q, blocking off several streets.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.