Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old field training officer, was shot just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. He died at the hospital.

Person of interest detained in connection with deputy's shooting death in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person of interest has been detained in the shooting death of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was ambushed while in his patrol vehicle in Palmdale.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old field training officer, was shot Saturday just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q.

Sheriff Robert Luna said a good Samaritan found the deputy unconscious inside the vehicle around 6 p.m. Clinkunbroomer was quickly rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster where he later died.

He was honored during a candlelight vigil outside the Palmdale sheriff's station Sunday night.

Additional details about the arrest have not been released, but officials are expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, before the detainment was announced, Luna described the suspect or suspects as "cowards" and said there was no warning and no obvious motive in the killing.

"This is absolutely unacceptable," Luna said. "Without warning, he was murdered while serving our community."

Multiple agencies had announced rewards totaling $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects. The city of Palmdale and Los Angeles County were each offering $100,000 and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs was offering another $50,000.

"We really need your help," said Luna. "We need to get this guy off the street, guy or guys. He's a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed, murdered, one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street."

Sunday afternoon Luna said investigators are looking for a "vehicle of interest" that was seen in the area near the deputy's vehicle around the time of the shooting. The car was described as a dark-gray 2006-12 Toyota Corolla.

Luna said he believes the shooting may have been captured on video. Surveillance video shows a vehicle pull up to the deputy's patrol vehicle as it was stopped at a light before speeding off.

Luna urged anyone who was in the area of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q around 6 p.m. Saturday to check any camera footage they may possess, such as dashcam videos.

A motive remains unclear. Investigators have not determined if the apparent ambush was personal, related to his job or a random incident just because Clinkunbroomer was in a marked patrol car.

Who was Dep. Ryan Clinkunbroomer?

According to Luna, Clinkunbroomer was an eight-year veteran of the department and had been with the Palmdale station since July 2018.

He had been working as a field training officer for the past year and a half.

"Not just anybody becomes a field training officer, it's usually the best of the best," said Luna.

Clinkunbroomer apparently came from a law enforcement family. Luna said his grandfather and father both had worked for the L.A. sheriff's department.

"Service was running through his veins ... so unfair," said Luna. "He embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and an absolute commitment to justice."

Luna also said Clinkunbroomer had just celebrated his engagement about four days before he was killed.

"He was just starting his life," said Luna.