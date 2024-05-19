LAPD searching for suspect after 3 people hospitalized in Van Nuys shooting

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three male victims were hospitalized after they were caught in a hail of gunfire in Van Nuys Saturday night.

The triple shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 14700 block of Delano Street.

Three male victims were found at the scene, one around 30 years old, another around 50 and the third of an unknown age. All three were transported to a local hospital and described as being in stable condition.

The suspect or suspects remain outstanding. The circumstances that led to the shooting and whether the victims knew the shooter remained under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.