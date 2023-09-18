Family says suspect in killing of Palmdale sheriff's deputy has mental illness, hears voices

"He would feel persecuted, voices talking to him," the suspect's sister says. "He tried committing suicide once or twice."

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect in the ambush killing of a Palmdale sheriff's deputy has mental-health issues which include schizophrenia and hearing voices in his head, according to his family.

Kevin Cantaneo Salazar, 29, was arrested at his Palmdale home early Monday morning after a lengthy standoff with sheriff's deputies. Tear gas was deployed to force him to come out and surrender.

Investigators believe Salazar drove up behind Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer and ambushed him with gunfire Saturday night. A passerby found the deputy unconscious in his car and alerted authorities. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Before the suspect was arrested, Sheriff Robert Luna referred to the then-unknown gunman as a "coward" and said there was no warning and no obvious motive.

"This is absolutely unacceptable," Luna said Sunday. "Without warning, he was murdered while serving our community."

His family says if Salazar did indeed commit this crime, they understand he will have to face the consequences. But they said his alleged actions may have been the product of mental illness.

"We just want you guys to know my brother has schizophrenia, he's bipolar," said the suspect's sister, Jessica Salazar. "He was diagnosed with schizophrenia. A lot of people that have family members out there are going to understand."

"He would feel persecuted, voices talking to him. He tried committing suicide once or twice."

Investigators say the suspect was also recently involved in a road-rage incident and they are looking into that to see if or how it may be connected to the shooting.