Palmdale man killed after being pinned against home by SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was killed after being pinned to the side of a home by the driver of an SUV in Palmdale Thursday.

By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was killed after being pinned to the side of a home by the driver of an SUV in Palmdale Thursday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives said a call came in around 4:11 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the 38500 block of 35th Street East. When authorities arrived, they found the man pinned against a home.

Witnesses said the victim was struck and crushed against the home by a champagne colored SUV. The driver then fled eastbound on the street after hitting the man.

"I was in the house and I heard screaming outside. When I looked out the window, I see my friend crashed into the garage wall and it looked like he was actually dead," said Lorraine, a friend of the victim.

The victim, who has not been identified but was 26 or 27 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said it appeared the victim was intentionally struck by the SUV driver.

The incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashhit and runman killedhomicide investigationlos angeles county sheriff's departmentPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
101 reopens in Lincoln Heights after man on freeway sign climbs down
North Carolina toddler found after he went missing amid cold temps
Body in lanes of NB 5 Fwy snarls traffic in Fullerton
LAPD impounds 21 suspicious vehicles in Sylmar
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Garcetti still mulling presidential run
2 suspects sought in Inglewood Christmas Day murder
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra
Show More
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
Rams coach Sean McVay marks 33rd birthday
Senate rejects Democratic, GOP plans for reopening government
San Bernardino police arrest man suspected of rape
LA charter school teachers remain on strike
More News