Palmdale man killed after being pinned against home by SUV

A man was killed after being pinned to the side of a home by the driver of an SUV in Palmdale Thursday.Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives said a call came in around 4:11 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the 38500 block of 35th Street East. When authorities arrived, they found the man pinned against a home.Witnesses said the victim was struck and crushed against the home by a champagne colored SUV. The driver then fled eastbound on the street after hitting the man."I was in the house and I heard screaming outside. When I looked out the window, I see my friend crashed into the garage wall and it looked like he was actually dead," said Lorraine, a friend of the victim.The victim, who has not been identified but was 26 or 27 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said it appeared the victim was intentionally struck by the SUV driver.The incident remained under investigation.Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.