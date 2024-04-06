Family fears the worst as Palmdale man remains missing after his wrecked car found in Barstow

A 38-year-old Palmdale man remains missing after his wrecked car was found nearly 70 miles from his home.

A 38-year-old Palmdale man remains missing after his wrecked car was found nearly 70 miles from his home.

A 38-year-old Palmdale man remains missing after his wrecked car was found nearly 70 miles from his home.

A 38-year-old Palmdale man remains missing after his wrecked car was found nearly 70 miles from his home.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 38-year-old Palmdale man remains missing after his wrecked car was found nearly 70 miles from his home.

Loved ones of Alex Rojas are fearing the worst after he somehow vanished Tuesday night. Rojas' family said he suffers from Parkinson's disease and needs his medication.

Rojas' father said his son can function as long as he has his medication, but it was left behind when he went to the gym and didn't return.

The car he left in was found totaled on the southbound 15 Freeway in Barstow.

Rojas' father said his son knows he must have his medication to function and would never take off and leave it behind for days.

Family members fear he may have been carjacked and left injured, or worse, and that the suspects wrecked the vehicle before abandoning it on the highway.

A missing persons report was filed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Rojas' cousin Cindy Quezada said they've reached out to authorities in Barstow, but there's been no sighting of him.

"The worst fear is that he's not alive or hurt," Quezada said. "We did call the hospitals in Barstow, and they don't have anyone fitting his description."

Rojas' family prays he'll be found and come home. They add that his medication prevents him from having uncontrollable tremors.

So far, detectives have yet to discover what might have happened to Rojas.