City of LA honors former KABC president and general manager Cheryl Fair

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday honored ABC7's recently retired president and general manger Cheryl Fair.

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez gave Cheryl a special recognition at L.A. City Hall to honor her 50 years at The Walt Disney Company.

Thirty of those years were served leading Eyewitness News, guiding coverage of news and events happening in the community.

"It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve this city in this capacity and to provide great news coverage," Cheryl said. "KABC will continue to provide great coverage and community service."

A big congratulations to Cheryl from the entire Eyewitness News team!