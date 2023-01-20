17-year-old is fatally shot in Palmdale; teen struck woman pushing baby stroller in 2021 crash

Horrifying video shows a woman pushing a baby in a stroller when they are mowed down by a driver in Venice, later identified by police as a 16-year-old under the influence of drugs.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned that the 17-year-old boy who died in a shooting Wednesday night in Palmdale was the same person who crashed a vehicle into a woman pushing a baby stroller in Venice in 2021.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 38600 block of 11th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Additional details about the incident were not available.

The horrific collision in Venice occurred on Aug. 6, 2021, near the intersection of Speedway and Galleon streets, and was captured on surveillance video.

The footage shows a woman pushing an 8-month-old child in a stroller when a car drives straight into them, sending her and the baby flying into the air. The woman was squeezing against a wall as the car approached, but the sedan plowed into her, sending her tumbling over the hood.

The woman was not seriously injured. The video shows her immediately jumping to the stroller to check on the baby.

The car does not immediately stop but the driver is soon chased down by onlookers. The bystanders are seen trying to kick in the window of the vehicle with the 16-year-old driver is still inside.

Los Angeles police investigators at the time said the teenage driver was under the influence of drugs and was driving a rental car. It was unclear how he got possession of the rental car.

The LAPD said the driver was released to his parents because he was underage and because he was a juvenile, the alleged DUI crash was not considered a violent crime. He was scheduled to appear in court two months after the collision.

The teenager's name was not publicly released at the time due to his age.