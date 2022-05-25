Authorities identify man who died after falling off cliff in Palos Verdes Estates

By ABC7.com staff
New details emerge in deadly Palos Verdes Estates cliff fall

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- The man who died after he and three other people fell off a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates early Monday has been identified.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victim as Jerardo Huitzil, a 25-year-old man.

The four friends slipped and tumbled about 300 feet onto the beach below. Police were investigating the fall as an accident.

Palos Verdes Estates police say Huitzil and three others were hanging out when one of them got too close to the cliff's edge, slipped and fell.

A man was killed and three other people were injured after they fell down a cliff in the Palos Verdes Estates area Monday morning, prompting a large rescue response.



Capt. Steve Barber of the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department said during a press conference Monday that the three people tried saving her from falling but they all fell.

Huitzil died at the scene.

A man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up from the beach below and alert a passing officer at about 4:30 a.m., Barber said.

Two women were airlifted from the beach and each hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

Palos Verdes Estates is on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the southern end of L.A. County. A trail runs along the bluff top above the Pacific Ocean.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

