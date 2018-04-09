Palos Verdes teen facing trial in South LA gang killing

Cameron Terrell is facing trial for allegedly serving as the getaway driver in an Oct. 1, 2017 shooting of a 21-year-old man in South LA. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
New details are emerging in the case of a teen from an affluent Palos Verdes neighborhood accused of taking part in a South Los Angeles gang-related killing.

Cameron Terrell is facing trial for allegedly serving as the getaway driver in an Oct. 1, 2017 shooting of a 21-year-old man in South LA.

Detectives say two suspects confronted the victim, Justin Holmes, on the street, asked him where he was from and then opened fire. Detectives say Holmes was not in a gang.

The investigation eventually led to two juvenile suspects and Terrell, who was 18 at the time.

On Monday, a Los Angeles Police Department detective described the investigation.

"Initially Mr. Terrell did not admit that it was him driving, but by the end of the conversation he did admit that he was driving the car at the time," Detective Stacey Szymkowiak said.

A video taken from Terrell's phone shows the alleged killer destroying candles at a memorial for victim.

The detective also said that Terrell initially claimed he did not know the other suspects had guns. But she says the alleged gunman said Terrell and the other juvenile suspect told him to carry out the shooting.

The preliminary hearing resumes Tuesday. Terrell remains free on $5 million bail.
