Toilet paper, cleaning supplies, water: shoppers clear store shelves of essential items amid fear of another pandemic lockdown

Southland stores see shortages of some items again; retailers will keep an eye on supplies, but ask customers to respect quantity limits.
COMMERCE (KABC) -- Lockdown shopping is in effect. Again. Various stores around the Southland are experiencing shortages of toilet paper, water, cleaning products and other supplies; items that first flew off the shelves when the pandemic began.

Shoppers are frustrated by seeing those empty shelves, and wondering, simply, why?

"I have no idea, especially on paper towels It just boggles my mind," said Patrick Prouty. "And bottled water. I don't think we're having a water shortage right now, but people are buying that by the case."

Walmart released a statement saying 'We are seeing pockets of lower than normal availability in some communities on bath tissue and cleaning supplies, depending on what's happening in the local area. We will continue to keep a close eye on product availability and work with our supply chain to help meet customer demand."

And from Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions: "We have asked customers to respect the quantity limits of select, high demand items like cleaning supplies and paper products to ensure more customers purchase the products they need."
