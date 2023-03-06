Discover "Pandora - The World of Avatar" at Disney World

Pandora invites guests at Walt Disney World to wander into the world of Avatar, first envisioned by Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- At Pandora - The World of Avatar, guests are immersed in the mystical world of massive floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests, and breathtaking new experiences. "As Imagineers, our goal is to be able to take many times those great stories that you see up on the silver screen and to be able to create them into physical environments," said Diego Parras, manager of communications at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Located within Disneys Animal Kingdom park, Pandora features exotic plants that glow with bioluminescence each night and several attractions including 'Flight of Passage', an augmented flight simulation that launches guests on an exhilarating experience on a winged mountain banshee, and 'The Navi River Journey', a boat ride along a glowing river. "If you go to Navi River Journey, that's where you get to meet the Shamon of Songs," said Parras. "Every time that you turn around, you are going to be seeing unique things."

Click here for more information about Pandora - The World of Avatar.

Disney is the parent company of Localish.