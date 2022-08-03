1 killed, 4 injured after gunfire breaks out near Panorama City swap meet

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a swap meet in Panorama City.

The shooting was reported near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet on Parthenia Street around 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics reported five patients at the scene, though it wasn't immediately clear if all five of them had been shot.

At least one person was dead and paramedics were working on another person who appeared to be unconscious at the scene. Other patients were transported to local hospitals.

Aerial footage also showed one man in handcuffs at the scene, but it was unclear if he was considered a suspect in the shooting.

A large police presence has gathered in the area and there were at least five ambulances at the scene.

The nature of the shooting and a description of a possible suspect were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.