Paris Jackson granted restraining order against alleged stalker

Paris Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker on Tuesday in a Los Angeles court.The court said the alleged stalker, 23-year-old Nicholas Stevens, must stay away from the daughter of late pop singer, Michael Jackson, until at least July 24.The 20-year-old Jackson said Stevens, who she does not know, appeared outside her recording studio and said he'd waited 15 hours for her last month.He also mentioned a shotgun during the encounter and said "by midnight it will be all over," Jackson said.Stevens called Jackson his soulmate in a tweet on July 1.Stevens could not be reached for comment.