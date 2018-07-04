Paris Jackson granted restraining order against alleged stalker

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Paris Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker on Tuesday in a Los Angeles court.
The court said the alleged stalker, 23-year-old Nicholas Stevens, must stay away from the daughter of late pop singer, Michael Jackson, until at least July 24.
The 20-year-old Jackson said Stevens, who she does not know, appeared outside her recording studio and said he'd waited 15 hours for her last month.
He also mentioned a shotgun during the encounter and said "by midnight it will be all over," Jackson said.
Stevens called Jackson his soulmate in a tweet on July 1.
Stevens could not be reached for comment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.