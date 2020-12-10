LASD relaxes parking enforcement again amid COVID stay-at-home order

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has again relaxed parking enforcement in unincorporated areas of the county because of a new stay-at-home order that went into effect this week, prompted by the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicles parked in street sweeping areas or with expired registrations will not be ticketed or towed, according to the agency.

The Sheriff's Department said enforcement will continue for such transgressions as:

  • Blocking fire hydrants.

  • Red zone parking and/or fire lane.

  • Handicap parking violations.

  • Blocking driveway.

  • Parked vehicles which disrupt the flow of traffic.

  • Metered parking in business districts.


    • The department "will continue to enforce violations which pose an immediate risk to public safety," a news release said.

