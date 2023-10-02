Shots fired during fight over parking at Orange County Porto's, police say

A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at another motorist in a dispute over a parking spot at a Porto's bakery in Orange County, police say.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Porto's in Buena Park on Beach Boulevard.

Police and witnesses say there was a dispute between two drivers in the parking lot at the often-busy bakery. At some point, a man in one of the vehicles pulled out a gun and fired twice in the direction of the other vehicle.

"A guy got out of a parking spot and these two guys they were trying to get at the parking spot," said witness Edgar Ruiz. "The van got into the spot and the other guy flipped him off. The guy in the van came out with a gun and just started shooting."

The other driver fled, Ruiz said.

Customers say parking is always difficult to find at the popular bakery but they are shocked to hear this dispute resulted in violence.

No one was injured. Buena Park police responded to the scene and took a man into custody. Investigators were examining a handgun at the scene.