Burglars break down wall connecting Pasadena businesses, steal $30K

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance cameras captured at least two burglars breaking into a pair of businesses in Pasadena over the weekend and getting away with over $30,000 in cash.

Police say on Saturday night the two first broke into Wendy's Beauty Salon, on Orange Grove Boulevard near Fair Oaks.

From there, they broke through the wall into the next-door business: Envios Las Americas, which provides money-transfer services.

That's where the masked men are seen scouring through the room before taking a safe full of cash.